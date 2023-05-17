Cyprus Defence Minister, Michalis Giorgallas, has said that the call which class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke paid on Wednesday at Limassol port, is a proof of the strong position which Cyprus has in the region.

Giorgallas also noted in statements in the framework of Argonaftis civil-military exercise, that the US Navy noted in a press release about the port visit that Cyprus is an important regional partner of the US as well as a valuable partner for security, peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The US Navy said in its press release that “Cyprus is an important regional partner” and that “strengthening partnerships during the port visit builds enduring relationships and demonstrates a common commitment to ensuring maritime security and regional stability, which is shared across all regional allies and partners.”

During the port visit, Arleigh Burke Sailors will have the opportunity to explore the local area, visit cultural heritage sites, and interact with the people of Cyprus.

“We’re thrilled to visit Cyprus,” said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke. “This is an important stop in the strategically important Eastern Mediterranean. The incredible natural beauty, warm reception, and fascinating history make this a visit we will not soon forget,” he added

The ship’s port visit follows its recent northbound transit through the Suez Canal, following operations in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations.

“I could not be prouder of our crew for their resiliency, positivity and ability to adapt to changing requirements to achieve mission success not only in 6th Fleet but now in the 5th Fleet AOR,” said Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Rafael Barney. “Needless to say, our port visit is very well deserved, and it gives us a chance to perform some moral maintenance.”

According to the press release, Arleigh Burke is on its third patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as a member of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E). The ship began patrol on Feb. 2, 2023, departing from its homeport of Naval Station Rota, Spain, and has operated in the Baltic Sea, North Sea, Arctic Circle, Eastern Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, and Red Sea.

FDNF-E destroyers routinely operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain. Arleigh Burke is one of four U.S. Navy destroyers based at Naval Station Rota, Spain, and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65 in support of NATO’s Integrated Air Missile Defense architecture.