The United States has been very clear in its support for return to the negotiating table, in support of a Bizonal Bicommunal Federation with political equality, US ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher ηασ said. She said there was an “urgency” to resume talks on the Cyprus issue, after a meeting, on Friday, with the President of the Democratic Rally (DISY), Annita Demetriou.

“We had a wonderful opportunity to exchange views on such a broad range of issues of great importance to the United States and to Cyprus”, the ambassador said, regarding her meeting with Demetriou.

“We had the opportunity to have a very good discussion on the importance, the urgency, in fact, of resuming talks on the Cyprus question. The United States has been very clear in our support for return to the negotiating table, in support of a Bizonal Bicommunal Federation with political equality”, she noted.

Fisher noted that they also discussed the importance of the coordination between the two nations in support of Ukraine, in countering Russia’s war, in bringing an end to the war in Ukraine. “I think these efforts are incredibly important. We are very grateful for the partnership we have with the Republic of Cyprus on a huge range of elements, related to that”, she said.

The Ambassador also welcomed the close cooperation on issues related to specific financial penalties against individuals and entities. “The support across Cyprus for this effort has been tremendously important”, she said, noting that “we look forward to that partnership”.

Moreover, she expressed her support “for so much leadership that comes from the Republic of Cyprus, as we work together to protect citizens, to advance the interests of our citizens”, making a special reference to the recent evacuation of citizens of many countries through Cyprus, as they fled violence in Sudan.

“Τhis has been a particularly important effort and one for which we are very grateful for the leadership of so many in Cyprus who made this possible, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence and National Guard, and individuals who volunteered with the Red Cross and others, played such an important role and we are very grateful for that”, she noted.