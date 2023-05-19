UNFICYP is in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in relation to an incident involving a Turkish aircraft that flew over the buffer zone in the Nicosia village of Denia.

UNFICYP spokesperson Aleem Siddique told CNA that the force is in contact with the MFA and “are investigating this incident.”

Head of the Denia local council Christakis Panayiotou told CNA on Thursday that the Turkish military plane was flying over the buffer zone of the community in circles for about an hour, adding that it also circled about 5 to 6 times over the village before heading to the Turkish occupied area.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.