ANNUAL FUN RUN/ WALK:

We hope that you have added the date to your calendar – Sunday June 11th 2023. We were really happy with last year’s turnout and hope to have everyone supporting us for this again. We are told that there are over 200 members already signed up to walk with us in INDONESIA!

Come on everyone, start getting your groups together, contact us at the office to reserve or purchase your T shirts, remember we are planning to colour the globe red on June 11th 2023 for thalassaemia!

