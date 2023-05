Councillor Tony Vourou is the new Deputy Mayor of the London Borough of Barnet after the Barnet Council meeting at Hendon Town Hall held on Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

Tony was born in London his Father from Rizokarpasso and his mother from Komi Kebir in Cyprus.

Tony a Barnet resident is married to Caroline from London and has two children daughter Penny a Doctor and son Nicholas a tax advisor.