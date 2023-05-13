A very popular Greek appetiser! I absolutely love these stuffed peppers, especially when made using sweet Florina peppers.

Florina peppers are cultivated in Northern Greece, Macedonia, and are a speciality of The Municipality of Florina. The motto of Florina is “Where Greece Begins.”

The peppers are shaped like a cow’s horn, resembling large fat chillies, but they are very sweet. The nearest thing to them are the pointed red peppers or Ramiro Peppers which are firm and crispy in texture.

For this recipe, I used organic peppers and stuffed them with soft goats cheese and grated Greek Graviera or Kefalotyri.

Ingredients (serves 6 as an appetiser or 3 as a main):

6 large, thick, red Florina or pointed peppers

For the filling:

4 spring onions (including the green parts), finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

A pinch of chilli flakes

1 large tomato, peeled, deseeded and finely chopped

200g Goat or Feta cheese, crumbled

200g grated Greek Graviera or Kefalotyri

4 tbsp olive oil

1 medium egg, whisked

2 tbsp chopped dill

2 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped mint

Freshly ground black pepper

For the topping:

Olive oil

Method:

Start by making the stuffing:- Crumble the goats cheese and place in a bowl with the grated Graviera or Kefalotyri. Add the chopped spring onions, garlic, herbs, egg, chilli flakes and ground pepper, taste and adjust seasoning. If too dry, add more olive oil.

Carefully make a T-shape slit on top of each pepper, then slit from the stem to the end of the pepper, making sure not to go all the way through and gently remove the seeds.

Fill the peppers generously with the cheese, close them and place side by side in a small, shallow, roasting dish.

Place ½ cup warm water in the dish, drizzle the peppers with olive oil and bake in a preheated oven 200c / 450f / gas mark 6 for 40 minutes or until they have softened and are nicely coloured.

Serve them warm or cold, as a part of a meze or with a nice green salad.