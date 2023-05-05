UK Cypriot Ruel Sotiriou celebrated winning League Two Championship title with Leyton Orient at their home ground after their game against Stockport County.

Thousands of fans and families were there to enjoy the day.

Ruel’s father is Cypriot as is his maternal grandmother.

As a second-year scholar, Ruel was handed his first team debut when brought off the bench in the O’s Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifier against Dagenham & Redbridge on October 14, 2017.

The tenacious forward then followed up with his league debut a week later, once again coming on as a second half substitute in Orient’s 1-0 defeat to Macclesfield Town.

On May 24, 2018 it was annouced that Ruel had signed his first-professional contract at Leyton Orient and was set to stay in E10 on a two-year-deal.

Ruel has had several loan spells away from E10, but has now firmly secured his place in the first team squad.

Following the departure of Kenny Jackett, Ruel was given a run of starts in the side, firstly, under Matt Harrold’s interim guidance, and secondly, under new Head Coach, Richie Wellens.

Sotiriou rewarded the faith shown by the new regime’s selection, with six goals in the month of March alone.

Ruel signed a new two-year deal in E10 following the conclu-sion of the 2022/23 season, and was awarded the number 10 jersey. Ruel has since been a revelation at the club.

Ruel has also represented Cyprus at U21 international level.