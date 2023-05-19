Police in Limassol confirmed they have arrested two Russian citizens for allegedly conspiring to kill a journalist.

According to the information available so far, the target of the conspiracy was a Russian journalist who currently resides in a village in Paphos.

The attempted murder seems to have been thwarted when, following a tip-off provided to the police last Friday, authorities arrested the two suspects, a 56-year-old and a 62-year-old, in Limassol.

The exact circumstances and motives behind the alleged conspiracy have not been determined yet. However, they are believed to be a combination of political differences and personal disputes having to do with money.

Police investigations have been completed, and on Thursday the case file was forwarded to the Law Office of the Republic, while two suspects remain in custody.

