Chief Executive Officer of TUI Group, Sebastian Ebel, has said that the era of cheap flights is over and warned of high prices and the end of last-minute bookings.

But he pointed out that the possibility of cheap vacations is possible this year adding that princes in countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Cyprus and Thailand record only slight changes compared to the previous year.

In an interview with German Bild Zeitung, Ebel said that TUI has an extremely high demand for the first summer after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, with Greece ranking top for bookings.

Concluding, he said that the year 2023 will not be a summer of last-minute bookings, as was the case in the previous years, noting that just before departure, prices will be higher rather than lower.