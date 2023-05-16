Detectives investigating a collision in Lambeth have named the man killed as they continue to appeal for information.

Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveira, 44, was killed in a collision involving his motorbike and a car on Tuesday, 11 May in Leigham Court Road, SW16.

Ronaldo’s family has shared the following statement: “My dad was a kind, loving person who always did what was right. He was always happy and never had bad times when we were with him. He was my true hero, taught me everything I know. We are going to miss him a lot. Wherever he went he carried a lot of light with him and a lot of happiness.”

Police were called at 20:15hrs and attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At the scene, they found Ronaldo had sustained serious injuries and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bale of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts are with Ronaldo’s family and I want to reiterate my commitment to them that we working hard to piece together what happened.

“I am continuing to ask anyone who has information about the identity of three occupants who we believe left a blue BMW abandoned at the scene of the collision to get in touch. Similarly, if you were in the car, please make yourself known to us.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with this investigation and was subsequently released without further action.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage can call the Incident Room on 020 8285 1574, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 7533/11MAY.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.