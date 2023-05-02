The search is on to find artists to enrich each of Enfield’s town centres with a form of public artwork.

Three public art commissions are now open for submissions in Angel Edmonton, Enfield Town and Palmers Green.

Enfield Council’s Create Enfield team, part of the Journeys and Places programme, has brought together local artist mentors, young people and community leaders to curate the commissions and help in the selection process.

The public art champions have consulted with the local community for ideas and feedback and have selected the sites they would like to see transformed.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “These commissions will shine a light on Enfield’s vibrant communities, attract new artists and creative businesses and promote the borough as a place filled with rich cultural experiences for everyone to enjoy. We are looking for ambitious proposals that will transform unloved spaces into cultural landmarks.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public art champions and their mentors who have worked incredibly hard to create these commissions and I look forward to seeing how the chosen artworks will embody the character and diversity of each town centre and reflect the people who live, work and study within them.”

The project at Angel Edmonton asks for a site-specific artwork at Silver Street Station, to create a new landmark for commuters when using the station approach. At Enfield Town the chosen site is a busy, 75 metre-long walkway which will welcome people to and from the Palace Gardens Shopping Centre and Cecil Road. In Palmers Green, the team has identified several walls and alleyways off Green Lanes which could host a public art trail.

Submissions must be emailed as per the instructions on the Create Enfield web page.

The artworks are funded by Enfield Council and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The first three commissions will be unveiled in September 2023. The remaining two town centres – Southgate and Edmonton Green – will launch their commissions later this year.