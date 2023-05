A 53-year-old tourist was found dead in the sea area of Agia Napa.

According to the police, the 53-year-old was found unconscious and was recovered around 14.00 on Sunday afternoon.

It was found that he was a tourist from Denmark, who was taken to the Famagusta Hospital, where doctors on duty declared his death.

According to the police, the possibility of criminal action was ruled out.

