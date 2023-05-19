Not many artists can replicate a one-of-a-kind artist such as Michael Jackson – there are of course exceptions – and one of them is Peter Andre.

The singer headlined Symphonic Jackson at the London Palladium on Saturday 13 May, a special one-night-only show celebrating 40 years since The Jacksons and Michael’s greatest hits album topped the UK charts.

Joined by 90s stars Cleopatra Higgins (from girl group Cleopatra), Haydon Eshun (from boy band Ultimate Kaos and West End show Thriller Live) and David Julien (from The Voice and Thriller Live), the ecstatic audience saw Peter perform the King of Pop’s legendary hits, enhanced by the accompaniment of the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the Arts Ed choir.

As Peter, who is a lifelong fan of MJ, stepped into the shoes of his icon, we knew it was going to be a truly unforgettable night.

The show gave us favourite Jackson tracks, reimagined for the one-off special, with the singing split between the four vocalists. They included Can You Feel It, Rock With You, Beat It, Blame It On the Boogie, Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground), I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, Another Part Of Me, I Want You Back, ABC, I’ll Be There, Thriller, Bad, Dirty Diana, The Way You Make Me Feel, Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing), Human Nature, Smooth Criminal, She’s Out Of My Life, Earth Song, Heal The World, Billie Jean, Black or White, the spectacular Man In The Mirror and so many more.

I’ve seen Pete perform on many occasions and I’ve always said his tone is reminiscent of the King of Pop’s. Still, I was intrigued by the way he stretched his vocal range to belt out MJ’s songs so amazingly, complete with signature dance moves that seem to come so naturally, and fabulous costumes.

The energetic two hour show had the audience on their feet, dancing, clapping and singing along. It was incredible on so many levels – the theatre, the orchestra, the lights, the sounds, the atmosphere, the energy – it was electric!

Symphonic Jackson had all the makings for a nostalgic throwback party and it definitely took me back to my childhood. Any chance we can do it all over again?!

Review by Andrea Georgiou