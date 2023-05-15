Three men have been convicted of murdering a man in Westminster.

Adnan Saleh, 28, was attacked at about 18:30 on Saturday 11 June 2022.

A week prior on 3 June, he had received messages on Snapchat which alleged he was present during the stabbing of another man.

An investigation by Specialist Crime detectives identified that Steven Woods, Majid Kebire and Fadel Dabbous were responsible for the attack on Adnan.

Each had a role to play and all knew exactly where to go for the planned attack.

The court heard that Adnan had been in contact with the man who had been stabbed on several occasions, where it appears arrangements were made to meet in the Paddington area.

Woods, Kebire, Dabbous and the man were already at the location when Adnan arrived to meet them as they walked along Sale Place towards Junction Mews, W2.

As the group approached the cul-de-sac, Woods and Dabbous walked ahead and entered Junction Mews, where CCTV captured the moment Dabbous passed Woods a knife.

As Adnan entered the Mews, Woods produced the knife and swung it at him.

Adnan attempted to run back to Sale Place but Woods caught up to him and launched his attack with Dabbous joining in.

Kebire was sat on a wall at the end of the Mews and after watching the fight develop, he approached the melee, produced a knife and provided the fatal stab wound to Adnan’s collar-bone area.

Adnan was eventually able to get away from his attackers and collapsed further along Sale Place.

He was taken to hospital and doctors made numerous attempts to save him.

However, he had suffered catastrophic damage to his brain due to severe blood loss. He was in a coma until he died on 29 November 2022.

During an earlier appearance on 8 September 2022 Woods and Dabbous pleaded guilty to violent disorder. On the same date, Woods, Kebire and Dabbous each pleaded guilty to separate counts of having a bladed article, namely a knife

Following a 22-day trial which concluded on Friday, 12 May 2023 at the Central Criminal Court, they were found guilty of murder.

– Steven Woods, 27 (01.01.96), of Lilestone Street NW8;

– Majid Kebire, 22 (03.11.00) of Lilestone Street NW8;

– Fadel Dabbous, 19 (15.12.03) of Grendon Street NW8.

They are due to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 27 June.

Detective Inspector Marcus Jones, who led the investigation for the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with Adnan’s family. It cannot be easy to listen to how these three men planned the last moment of their loved one’s life. I hope that their conviction can provide some comfort.”