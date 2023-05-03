This co-designed programme of improvements to a vital open space at the heart of the Tottenham Hale neighbourhood will bring huge benefits for the local community and play a pivotal role in creating a healthier future for generations to come.’
Deputy Leader Cllr Mike Hakata and Cabinet Member Cllr Ruth Gordon welcome £750k funding boost for Down Lane Park.
More: https://bit.ly/40R9G2k
This co-designed programme of improvements to a vital open space at the heart of the Tottenham Hale neighbourhood will bring huge benefits for the local community
This co-designed programme of improvements to a vital open space at the heart of the Tottenham Hale neighbourhood will bring huge benefits for the local community and play a pivotal role in creating a healthier future for generations to come.’