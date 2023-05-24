The SME Hertfordshire Business Awards ceremony, due to take place in September, is now in its sixth year.

Set up to recognise, champion and honour small and medium size businesses across Hertfordshire, it provides a huge opportunity to showcase your work and that of your dedicated colleagues.

Apprentice of the Year gold winner – Laura McKenzie from Watford and Three Rivers Trust (Image: Watford Chamber of Commerce)

There are 20 different categories to choose from, but the entry deadline of 3pm on June 7 is not far off.

Categories include:

-Employer of the Year

-Creative and Entertainment Business of the Year

-Business Person of the Year

-High Growth Business of the Year

-Corporate Social Responsibility Award

-Family Business of the Year

-Business of the Year (more than 50 employees)

-Business of the Year (less than 50 employees)

Once a team of professional judges has sifted through the entries, an awards ceremony will be held at Tewin Bury Farm Hotel in Welwyn, Hertfordshire.

To enter visit HertfordshireAwards.co.uk