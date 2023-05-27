The quality wines of Cyprus are making exceptional progress, says Minister

The modern, quality wines of Cyprus are already making exceptional progress in the international markets, said Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Petros Xenophontos, on Friday evening, addressing the award ceremony of the 14th Cyprus Wine Competition.

“Therefore, I would like to stress that tonight not only the best wines that participated in the 14th Cyprus Wine Competition are awarded. Tonight, the wine of Cyprus, the wine of our land is awarded, as a culmination of hard work, sacrifices and cooperation of vintners, winemakers, experts and technocrats, which has led to the great wine progress the country has seen in recent years,” he said.

He added that in this year’s Competition, which was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment and the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), 30 local wineries participated, submitting 163 different wine samples, registered in two categories based on the approved and recognised international standards.

Xenophontos called on the winemakers to take actions to strengthen the already positive momentum in favour of Cypriot wines of Protected Designation of Origin, Protected Geographical Indication, as well as in favour of varietal wines.

“Increasing the recognition of wines and securing the wine identity of Cyprus in the consumer’s mind are a useful tool in this effort,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment and the Government, support every initiative that contributes to the promotion of the quality wines of Cyprus and that for the years 2019-2023 more than €22 million have been allocated to the sector from European funds.

He particularly stressed the importance of the intervention for the promotion of wines in third countries, which is scheduled to be announced in the second half of 2023 with funds which, as he said, must be used as a priority by the winemakers of Cyprus.

