It was reported in The Sun that the MTV reality television series, which has been going since 2011, has been forced to end production on the current series.

The decision to axe filming and production of the current series was made after the entire cast became unwell while in Cyprus and had to return to the UK.

A source told The Sun: “It was horrific – everyone got ill and couldn’t film – it ripped through the cast so in the end, bosses had to end filming early and everyone went home.” However MTV have declined to comment on the situation.

The series that they were filming for was a brand new Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series, following the success of the first which saw cast members from across all previous 22 series take part.

During his time as a Geordie Shore cast member, Gowland had a relationship with fan favourite, Chloe Ferry, but after the pair called time on their relationship, Gowland was given the boot.

A source told the Sun of Gowland’s return: “Sam flew out and surprised the cast in Cyprus – it was a total shock to everyone when he arrived, and extremely awkward for Chloe.”

It has also been reported that the current series will be the last.