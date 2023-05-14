Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

The government must choose: Either an Anastasiades-DISY cover-up or transparency and the rule of law

10 May 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The report released by the European Parliament’s PEGA Committee (Committee of Inquiry into the use of PEGASUS software and corresponding spy surveillance software) confirmed that the DISY government allowed the country to become a “free for all” for foreign spy networks, a centre for the export of surveillance software and a base for the invasion of Predator in Greece.

Nikos Christodoulides has his own share of responsibilities as he was the right-hand man of Nicos Anastasiades. However, he has the additional responsibility to respond now to what the PEGA Committee is demanding, that is to say, what the citizens of Cyprus – who want to live in a state governed by the rule of law – are demanding.

What does the Christodoulides government intend to do?

Will it cover up the former government and DISY or will it respond to the demand for transparency, the rule of law and accountability?

The European Parliament’s Committee of Inquiry is calling for specific actions to be taken and the government owes answers:

● Will it evaluate the export licenses for surveillance software it issued?

● Will it make the Elias Stefanou inquiry findings on the black spy van public?

● Will it investigate with EUROPOL all the allegations of surveillance of journalists, lawyers and citizens during the DISY government’s administration?