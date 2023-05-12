With great joy we inform the Christ-loving plenitude of our Holy Archdiocese that, after the passing of many years, the grace of Our Risen Lord has counted us worthy to arrive at the blessed hour of the holy consecration of the Holy Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos, North London, in accordance with the following programme.

On Saturday 20th May at 18:00, at the entrance of our Holy Cathedral, we will hold the reception of the holy relics which will be placed within the Holy Altar. The Great Hierarchal Vespers of the Holy Consecration will follow thereafter, presided by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

Early the next day, being the feast day of Ss Constantine and Helen (21st May), we will celebrate Matins, the Sacred Service of the Consecration, and the Divine Liturgy, presided/officiated by our own Archbishop Nikitas, together with his concelebrant fellow hierarchs from the UK and from abroad.

Following the consecration, a blessed memento will be distributed to all the faithful. Those who wish to join us at the luncheon that will follow at the Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Roads, Arnos Grove, N11 1NL, should make their enquiries at the offices of the Community of St Barnabas. Tel: 0208888 2295.

His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis on behalf of our Clergy, trustees, parish committees and women’s auxiliary committee, invites all faithful Christians to participate in this unique and historic two-day event, to receive the grace and blessing of the holy consecration.

Parking will be available during the Consecration weekend at the Haringey Civic Centre car park.