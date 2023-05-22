Consecration of the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos Wood Green

The Consecration of the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos Wood Green in North London was splendidly held on Sunday, May 21st.

In the festive Vespers, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, presided, accompanied by Metropolitans Athanasios of Colognia, Nektarios of Kition, and Bishops Maximos of Melitene and Iakovos of Klaudioupolis.

At the Consecration Ceremony and the Divine Liturgy, Archons of the Ecumenical Throne and numerous pilgrims from the wider London area and other cities of the United Kingdom were present.