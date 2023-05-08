The celebrations kicked off with The Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Gina Adamou hosting a Coronation Garden Party at George Meehan House. Leader of the Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, Deputy Lieutenant Bibi Khan MBE, councillors, schoolchildren, faith leaders and community representatives were all present to mark momentous milestone.

Pupils from St Thomas More Catholic School performed music and poetry to mark the historic occasion, while children from Earlham Primary School presented a painting of King Charles, and children from Devonshire Hill Primary School showed off colourful crowns they crafted in celebration of the coronation.

