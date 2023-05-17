A teenager has been convicted of the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Tottenham.

The male, [C] aged 16, appeared for trial at the Old Bailey and, on Tuesday, 16 May, he was convicted of the murder of Ali Baygoren and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also convicted of grievous bodily harm [GBH]; possession of an offensive weapon and theft in relation to a separate incident.

He was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at the same court on 23 June.

On Saturday, 18 June 2022, police were called to reports of a stabbing at Orchard Place, Tottenham.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene 17-year-old Ali Baygoren was found with knife wounds to his neck. Police officers administered CPR and medics attempted to save Ali, but despite their best efforts, he sadly died at the scene, which was the stairwell of a block of flats.

A post-mortem examination took place on 21 June and the cause of Ali’s death was found to have been sharp force trauma [stab wounds].

Two males, [A] aged 17 and [B] aged 16, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They were taken to north London police stations and were later released on bail pending further enquiries. They were subsequently released with no further action on 22 November 2022.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command launched a murder investigation led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson.

At the scene a mobile phone was recovered. The phone belonged to the defendant.

At around 21:00 on 18 June 2022, the defendant was arrested at his home address in E12.

A grey hooded top belonging to the defendant was forensically examined and Ali Boygoren’s blood was found on the cuff, further confirming his presence at the time of the murder.

On 20 June 2022 he was charged with the murder of Ali Bagoren.

He was also charged with grievous bodily harm and theft in relation to the non-fatal stabbing and robbery of a 14-year-old boy in Chadwell Heath, Romford, on 6 August 2021.

He was remanded in custody throughout proceedings.

Detective Sergeant James Robertson said: “Despite his young age, this defendant has a history of committing extreme violence and I am pleased that the jury was able to see the danger he poses.

“Ali Boygoren was the victim of a brutal and frenzied attack by the defendant and we may never know what triggered that attack. It saddens me to see another young man’s life so needlessly ended in our city.

“We know too well that the effects of losing a loved one to violence are devastating and can last a lifetime. My thoughts are very much with Ali’s family today.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who led the murder investigation said: “Due to the devastation they bring to families and communities, people who carry knives can expect to feel the full force of the law.”

+ Do you know about someone who is carrying a knife/you suspect is dealing drugs/you suspect is exploiting children/involved in crime? If you have information that could help keep your community safe, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.