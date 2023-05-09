Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Walthamstow have charged a teenager with murder.

The 16-year-old boy was charged on Monday night with the murder of Renell Charles. He will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 May.

Police were called at 16:09hrs on Friday, 5 May to reports of a stabbing on Markhouse Road, E17.

Emergency services attended but despite their efforts, 16-year-old Renell died at the scene a short time later. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information or footage who has not yet spoken with police should submit images or footage via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call the Major Incident Room directly on 020 8345 3715. You can also Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4965/5MAY.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.