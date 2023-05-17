The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, will be hosting a reception on “The Road to Sustainability: Women’s Participation in the Cyprus Talks,” on Monday May 22, at 1800, in Ledra Palace.

The event aims to acknowledge and celebrate women’s contributions as members of the negotiating team, as political and legal advisors, members of the working groups and technical committees, and as trusted colleagues and partners in the Cyprus settlement negotiations.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.