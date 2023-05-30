Posted on

There were mixed feelings for the Greek side in the first round of this year’s French Open with Stefanos Tsitsipas progressing to the second round, while Maria Sakkari made a shock exit.

Stefanos Tsitsipas passed a stern first-round test on Sunday at Roland Garros, overcaming Jiri Vesely 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7).

After the match, the world no.5 said: “He was a difficult obstacle today, I won’t lie.”

“He gave me a hard time. I’m happy I overcame it in such a fashion. I was able to bounce back from all those difficulties that were being thrown at me constantly. Today’s win is very important for me,” Tsitsipas added.

Tsitsipas now holds a 19-6 record at Roland Garros, where he reached the championship match in 2021. His second-round opponent in Paris will be Roberto Carballes Baena.

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari was knocked out by Czech Karolina Muchova 7-6(5), 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The Greek, seeded number 8, was defeated by Muchova at the French Open for the second straight year, by a nearly identical scoreline.

Sakkari, who had reached the French Open semi-finals two years ago, came into the match with a 15-1 win-loss record in Grand Slam first rounds.

She fended off two match points at 5-4 in the second set, but Muchova garnered two more chances at 6-5, and the Czech converted her fourth match point with an error-forcing forehand.

