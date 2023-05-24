Yesterday (Tuesday 23 May) marked a new milestone in the construction of London’s newest mainline station, as the external signs were installed.

Brent Cross West station sits on the Midland Main Line between Cricklewood and Hendon, and will connect passengers to central London in as little as 12 minutes. Thameslink services are expected to be operational from autumn this year.

The station is part of the Brent Cross Cricklewood Regeneration Programme External link, the biggest redevelopment and growth programme that Council has ever undertaken. It will also be the gateway to the newly formed Brent Cross Town External link, which is expected to bring 25,000 jobs and 6,700 new homes to the area, and reach net zero by 2030.

Councillor Barry Rawlings, Leader of Barnet Council, said: “The new Brent Cross West station is fundamental to our plans to transform the local area, creating thousands of new jobs and much-needed new housing.”

The station is also an integral part of Barnet’s commitment to tackling the climate emergency. This includes provisions for bike storage and good bus and cycle links to the surrounding area. A new transport interchange is also under construction with three bus routes proposed to stop directly outside the station.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, and Cricklewood Ward Member, added: “We are on a journey with local people, communities and businesses to become a net zero borough. The new station at Brent Cross West is important in helping to achieving this by improving public transport options and offering an environmentally friendly way to connect across the borough and the capital.”

Works have so far provided employment for over a hundred Barnet residents on the project, with 20% of the workforce from the local area. This is part of Barnet’s commitment to offer new opportunities External link for local people, including apprenticeships and Kickstarter roles.

The Brent Cross West station programme is being led by Barnet Council, built by VolkerFitzpatrick, and project managed by Mace, with Network Rail a key programme partner.

For the latest news and to sign up to updates, visit https://transformingbx.co.uk/transformation/brent-cross-west External link