Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a restaurant on Shoreditch High Street.

Kitchen ducting from the plant room to the roof of a six-storey building was completely destroyed by the fire. Around 65 people left the restaurant before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the ignition of grease and cooking deposits within the ducting (extraction system).

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of a fire.

“You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 2158 and the fire was under control at 2312. Fire crews from Shoreditch, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green, Dowgate, Shadwell and Islington fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways:

Have ducting in your extraction system (ventilation) cleaned regularly

Ensure ducting is installed correctly

Take extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fire

Never fill the pan more than one third full of fat or oil

Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil – oil and water are a dangerous mix

Use an electronic deep fat fryer if possible – they have automatic temperature controls and are much safer

Ensure your electrical system is regularly tested

Complete your Fire Risk Assessment and make an emergency plan.