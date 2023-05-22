Firefighters are issuing a candle safety reminder after a fire on Eversholt Street in Mornington Crescent.

Part of a basement in a four-storey, mid-terraced building containing a restaurant and flats above was damaged by fire. Around seven people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by the unsafe use of candles.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“You should also ensure they are in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface, so they won’t be knocked over.”

The Brigade was called at 0234 and the fire was under control by 0324. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Euston, Kentish Town and Soho fire stations attended the scene.