The remains of a British pensioner have been found in Cyprus, local police say.

Ann Naisbitt, 79, had been reported missing from her Paphos home since early April. Police say the remains found in Yeroskipou — a coastal village in Cyprus, east of Paphos are that of the missing pensioner.

Police said Ann, who had dementia, was also reported missing one year ago but found days later. The Mirror reports that the bones were discovered near the location where a farmer had found a skull the day before.

In addition to the skull and bones, the coastal district’s police on Monday also collected clothing and a silver necklace with a heart pendant from the site they were found.

One page called ‘Ask Anything Cyprus’ wrote: “It is with great sadness we report that the missing lady Ann Nesbitt has now been found. May she Rest in Peace and our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone on here who took the time to help the family and search for her over these past weeks.”