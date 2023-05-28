A Larnaca court on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old Cypriot man to eight months imprisonment in connection with a racist attack following a video of him kicking a black woman holding a baby on the floor.

The shocking incident took place in July 2022 and had lit up social media.

The man was found guilty on four charges, including assault and causing actual bodily harm to the 29-year-old African woman. The Court also found a racial motive in the defendant’s act.

In the video, the man is seen violently punching and kicking the woman on the ground holding a baby, then attacking an African man who tried to stop him.

The incident had taken place in a Larnaca location after the woman dared to complain about a dodgy car she was sold.

Police had launched a search and arrested the assailant, following a complaint filed by the woman, going through CCTV footage from cameras in the area.

Mayor of Larnaca, Andreas Vyras, tweeted after the incident that “racism, misogyny and violence have no place in Larnaca”.

“Larnaca is a multicultural city, welcoming all people and diversity…Racism, misogyny, and violence have no place here.”

