President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides flew to London, from Paris, on Thursday evening, for the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom, Charles III.

According to a press release from the Presidency, the President of the Republic will be accompanied by First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

On the sidelines of the coronation ceremony, the President of the Republic will attend an event on Friday afternoon organized by the Commonwealth, at the invitation of its General Secretary, at Marlborough House, in the presence of King Charles III and the Heads of State of the Commonwealth’s member states. A closed-door discussion will follow between the leaders on “The Future of the Commonwealth, focusing on Youth”.

The leaders, accompanied by their spouses, will attend a reception hosted by the King and his spouse at Buckingham Palace.

On Saturday, May 6, the President of the Republic and the First Lady will go to Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony.

In the evening, President Christodoulides will attend a dinner with the Board of Directors of the National Cypriot Federation of the United Kingdom.

He returns home Sunday.