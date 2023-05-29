Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides expressed hope for imminent developments in the Cyprus problem following the completion of elections in Turkey.

In his statements on the sidelines of the energy workshop, “The Cyprus Gateway: Natural Gas to Power and Liquefaction,” the President was asked about the outcome of the elections in Turkey and said that he considers the completion of the elections with the election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a significant milestone.

“Taking advantage of today’s opportunity, I would like to congratulate him on his re-election and emphasize once again our readiness to resume negotiations from the point they were left at Crans Montana,” he said.

He added that following the completion of the elections in Turkey, “our effort enters a second stage because it was a milestone, and we hope for developments soon.”