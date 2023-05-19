President: Concrete actions to be taken about Turkish flight over buffer zone

Nicosia has been taking concrete actions as regards an illegal flight of a Turkish aircraft over the buffer zone in Denia village, Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, said on Friday.

Asked by journalists on this issue, Christodoulides said that this was an illegal activity carried out by the Turkish Air Force which aimed at gathering information as regards the situation in the buffer zone. He also noted that Nicosia has been following the issue and has all the information about this incidence at its disposal and the Foreign Ministry will take certain actions as it did in the past with such incidences.

Moreover, Christodoulides explained that actions will be taken both towards the UN and the EU.

Asked if he is worried by such activities, Christodoulides said that he worries every day and reiterated that concrete actions will be taken. This is not something to which we are indifferent, he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.