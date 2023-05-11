Two officers have been dismissed without notice for using excessive force during an arrest.

A misconduct hearing found gross misconduct proven against PC Alexei Zalesskiy and PC Conor Ryan, both attached to North Area Command Unit.

A panel led by an independent legally qualified chair found the officers breached Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to use of force and honesty and integrity.

The hearing, which concluded on Wednesday, 10 May, followed an incident on 17 April 2021 in Wilberforce Road, N4. Both officers attended after reports of large numbers of youths, possibly armed with knives, causing disorder.

A 14 year-old-boy spat at the officers and ran from them. The officers detained and arrested the boy a short distance away, using force to do so.

Both were found to have used excessive force in the arrest and then made statements about the incident which were not true.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who leads policing in North Area, said: “Officers have to act with restraint and the public of course would expect them to be honest about their actions.

“Action will be taken against any officer whose behaviour falls below that which is expected. We are determined to drive up standards, and those who fail to meet those standards have no place in the Met.”

The officers will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

The misconduct investigation was carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and a file passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, who felt the case did not meet the threshold for any charges.