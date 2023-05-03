The incident occurred just before 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 2 May), on Sunnybank Road.

It is reported that a white Fiat Panda left the road before colliding with a number of walls and a parked vehicle.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

No other vehicles are thought to be involved.

Detective Constable Neil Crosier, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died in this incident.

“As part of our continuing enquiries, we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please get in touch. Additionally, if you recorded any dash cam footage which may assist our investigation, please email me.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 537 of 2 May. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).