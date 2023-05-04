Celebrating exactly 40 years since The Jacksons, and brother Michael’s Greatest Hits Album shot to No1 in the UK charts, stars from the 90s reunite to bring the music of their ultimate icon to life, as UK pop icon Peter Andre, Cleopatra Higgins and Hayden Eshun (Ultimate Kaos), join the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for Symphonic Jackson, at the London Palladium on Saturday 13 May.

For one night only, our senses will be elevated like never before, as Peter performs the legendary hits of the Jacksons, enhanced by the accompaniment of a large live orchestra.

With a vocal tone that’s remarkably reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s, Peter Andre, who is a lifelong fan of MJ, steps into the shoes of his icon to perform some of the classic Jackson hits, reimagined in this brand-new show. Hear your favourite Jackson tracks specially orchestrated for Symphonic Jackson by the NPCO, including Can You Feel It, Man In The Mirror, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Black or White, Blame it On the Boogie and many more.

“What an honour to be asked to celebrate the greatest hits of The Jackson’s and MJ, by performing this special one-off show,” says Pete. “Everyone knows that Michael Jackson was one of my biggest influences growing up, and to be able to bring his memory back to life on stage through his songs, it’s going to be fantastic, and I will be joined by other special guests! What a night it’s going to be – I can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Exactly four-decades since the King of Pop notched up his most successful run of hit singles in one year, including the smash hits Billie Jean and Beat It – Peter Andre, accompanied by thrilling live instrumentals from the NPCO, will bring MJ fever back to London!

Book your tickets now at https://myticket.co.uk/artists/symphonic-jackson

Australian Cypriot Peter Andre is an accomplished global media star prominently known for his successful music and television career. Peter hit a peak in his music career during the 1990’s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. He had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international awards along the way.

With many TV shows and appearances under his belt, Peter has also moved into the world of film and theatre. With a nomination for Best Actor in a short film at The North Hollywood Cinéfest, alongside starring roles in Grease: the Musical and Thriller, Peter has been busy working on several new film projects.

He will also be going back into the recording studio, and 2023 sees him celebrating 30 years in the entertainment industry with five shows across the country.

With an incredible social following of over 8 million, the happily married father of four is busier than ever.

