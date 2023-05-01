Statements by the Mayor of Famagusta S. Ioannou:

People are forced to sell due to financial difficulties and the deadlock on the Cyprus problem

29 April 2023, ‘Astra’ radio station

Disagreeing with the sale of properties especially in the enclosed city of Famagusta, the Mayor of Famagusta Simos Ioannou was asked to comment on reports yesterday that a Turkish Cypriot businessman said he had bought from their Greek Cypriot owners three hotels and two floors of apartment buildings in the enclosed city of Famagusta.

Speaking to ‘Astra’ radio, the Mayor of Famagusta noted that this situation will backfire. He also said that the difficult economic situation and the deadlock on the Cyprus problem is forcing some people to resort to the temptation of selling their properties in the occupied territories.

Simos Ioannou also said that certain forces and circles on the Greek Cypriot side are not interested in the Cyprus problem. Indeed, he accused the previous DISY-Anastasiades government of finding excuses when we were close to the point of resolving the Cyprus problem.

It seems, Simos Ioannou said, that certain people who support the current government do not favour a solution to the Cyprus problem, but solutions that are unfeasible and give Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership the opportunity to talk about a two state solution.

S.Ioannou also pointed out that the Greek Cypriot side must remain steadfast in its positions and demonstrate a real will for a solution to the Cyprus problem.