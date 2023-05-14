Cypriot Paralympics winner Karolina Pelendritou secured two gold medals at the IDM Berlin 2023, the Para Swimming World Series which is the last big championships prior the 2023 Manchester World Championships.

‘I have been participating in this event for almost 20 years and for the first time I managed to win two gold medals’, Pelendritou said who won one in the 50m freestyle and one at 50m front crawl.

The 36-year-old’s goal for this year is the Para-Swimming World Championships in Manchester in the summer and the ultimate goal the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

“The fact that I now have the first time in the world, does not mean anything” she said adding that it takes work, consistency, and dedication to achieve your goals.