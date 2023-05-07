Οver 40 of the top policymakers involved in the formulation of US policy toward Cyprus, Turkey and Greece will be participating in the 38th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference that will take place in Washington DC on May 9-11.

More than 30 Senators will be present, among them Robert Menendez, Philhellenic and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as Greek-American congressmen Gus Bilirakis, John Sarbanes, Dina Titus, Chris Pappas and Nicole Malliotakis.

PSEKA President Philip Christopher said among others: “PSEKA takes great pride in the extraordinarily high-level of Congressional leaders from the Senate and House of Representatives participating in our conference. Such access to so many top leaders give us the invaluable opportunity to make them aware of important facts about Cyprus. We look forward to making them aware that Vladimir Putin’s brutal violations of law, humanity, and civilization that these leaders are so admirably opposing are precisely the violations Turkey is imposing on America’s ally Cyprus, and that we encourage them to give it appropriate attention,” he added.

The key members of the leadership of the two branches of Congress focusing on Cyprus include US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, as well as Deputy Leaders, Senator Dick Durbin, and Congressman Steve Scalise.

This year the meeting will also feature two former Republican Chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Ed Royce and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who will participate in a panel discussion about Cyprus.

Christopher emphasized that Cyprus benefits from the rare fact that the Presidents and Ranking Minority Members of the committee of each body that leads in foreign policy will participate in the conference of the PSECA. From the Senate, in addition to Robert Menendez, the member of the minority, Jim Rees, will also participate.

Christopher also expressed his disappointment regarding the progress on the Cyprus issue:

“Although we are frustrated and disappointed with the lack of progress on Cyprus, we remain strong and united to the struggle of the Cypriot people for freedom and justice,” he noted

The President of PSEKA thanked all the organizations that coordinate with them (AHEPA, AHI, HALC, FCAO, HANC and the Cyprus-USA Chamber of Commerce).