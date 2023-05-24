Twenty years after the opening of the first crossing point, with the barbed wire still keeping Cyprus divided into two, crossing points have become important in people’s daily lives.

Thousands of people cross every day for work, education, health, joint projects and economic activities, but also for social gatherings and cooperations to plan actions within the framework of the reconciliation process. The crossings have enabled and facilitated contacts between communities – a crucial element in terms of political developments and the economic prosperity of the areas adjacent to the crossing points. Since then, and despite disappointing political developments, Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots have not been discouraged and continue to meet each other.

The current crossing points cannot meet the needs of the people that cross checkpoints. Formalities and unnecessary procedures create further obstacles to crossings, hence the urgent need for simplified and efficient procedures to reduce long queues and bureaucracy.

However, these measures are not sufficient. More crossing points for both pedestrians and vehicles are needed to facilitate the growing number of people who, for various reasons, need to move from north to south and vice versa. There is an ever-increasing pressure exerted from affected people across Cyprus for the opening of more crossing points. This need has been acknowledged by the authorities, but no immediate decisions seem to have been taken. The UN Security Council, in its most recent resolution, “… urged the sides to reduce existing obstacles to bi-communal communication”.

All the organisations and groups that are co-signatories to this joint statement are determined to work together to exert maximum pressure towards achieving the opening of crossing points throughout Cyprus. Relevant discussions are ongoing in Nicosia (for pedestrians and vehicles), in the Athienou/ Louroujina area, as well as in the Kokkinon area and possibly in other areas too.

At the same time as we are working together to improve the daily lives of all Cypriots and to promote cooperation in all areas, we remain focused on the ultimate goal, namely the solution of the Cyprus problem and the reunification of our island within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality, as the only way to ensure a viable perspective for a peaceful future in Cyprus.

Supporting organisations:

1 Actor’s branch-SIDIKEK PEO

2 AKEL – Progressive Party of the Working People

3 Anatropi

4 Anonim Gençlik

5 Association of Cypriot Refugees in Greece – Cyprus ‘74

6 Association of Historical Dialogue and Research

7 Association of Cypriot Artists and Authors

8 Athletic-Cultural Youth Association ” Peace and Friendship”

9 Australian Peace Initiative for Cyprus (Bi-Communal)

10 Bağımsızlık Yolu

11 BARAKA Cultural Group

12 Barış ve Demokrasi İnisiyatifi

13 Bi-communal Centre “Famagusta Avenue Garage”

14 Bi-communal Choir For Peace – Lena Melanidou Δικοινοτική χορωδία Ειρήνης _Λένα Μελανιδου

15 Bi-communal Initiative of Relatives of Missing Persons and Victims of 1963-74 events – Together We Can!

16 Bu Vatan Kıbrıslıların Platformu (This Country Belongs to Cypriots Platform)

17 Cooperative Workers Trade Union – KOOP-SEN

18 CTP – REPUBLICAN TURKISH PARTY

19 CTP Youth

20 Cultural Movement(Kinisi Politismou)

21 Customs Workers Trade Union – GÜÇ-SEN

22 Cypriot Science Education Health and Solidarity Association – KIBES

23 Cypriotism Movement

24 Cypriots’ Voice

25 Cyprus Academic Dialogue

26 Cyprus Association of Social Psychology

27 Cyprus Environmental Movement (Perivallontiki Kinisi)

28 Cyprus Peace Council

29 Cyprus Publisher’s Association – KYa B

30 Cyprus Reunification Movement

31 Cyprus Song Association – KIBHAD

32 Cyprus Sustainability Institute

33 Cyprus Turkish Physicians Trade Union – TIP-İŞ

34 Cyprus Turkish Secondary Teachers Trade Union – KTOEÖS

35 Cyprus Turkish Teachers Trade Union – KTÖS

36 Cyprus Writer’s Union

37 Cyprus Youth Platform

38 Decision for Peace (Απόφαση Ειρήνης)

39 Eastern mediterranean University Union of Academic Staff- DAU-SEN

40 EDON – United Democratic Youth Organization

41 EKA – Ένωση Αγροτών Κυπρου – Cyprus Peasant’s Union

42 EL-SEN

43 EMU Unity and Solidarity Trade Union – DAÜ-BİR-SEN

44 Enfield Cypriots Association (Bi-communal)

45 Enorasis sociocultural club

46 Epilogi Limassol cultural movement

47 Famagusta – For Cyprus party – Αμμοχωστος για την Κύπρο

48 Famagusta Initiative

49 Famagusta Municipality

50 Famagusta Our Town

51 Feminist ATÖLYE

52 GAT -Gender Advisory Team

53 German-Cypriot Forum

54 Girne Düşünce Derneği

55 Hade!

56 Hands across the Divide

57 HASDER

58 HAZINE-SEN

59 Home for Cooperation

60 IKME Sociopolitical Studies Institute

61 INVEST IN EDUCATION

62 İskele Citizens Initiative

63 KIBRIS TEK YURT HEP BiRLiKTE- ΚΥΠΡΟΣ ΜΙΑ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑ ΟΛOΙ ΜΑΖΙ

64 KISA – Action for Equality, Support, Antiracism

65 KLIIR

66 Kontea Heritage Foundation

67 Larnaca for Solution – Reunification Movement

68 Left Wing – Αριστερή Πτέρυγα

69 Limassol Civil İnitiative ‘Solution-Reunification-Peace”

70 Movement for a Federal Cyprus

71 Municipal Workers Trade Union – BES

72 New Cyprus Association

73 New Cyprus Party YKP

74 New Internationalist Left

75 NGO Support Centre

76 OPEK – Association for Social Reform

77 PEO – Pancyprian Federation of Trade Unions

78 Peace & Solidarity Initiative with Cyprus (P.E.A.K)

79 Peace Association

80 People’s Peace Platform for Unıted Cyprus (London)

81 POGO Women’s Movement

82 Post Research Institute

83 Proodeftiki Primary School Teachers movement

84 Proodeftiki Secondary School Teachers movement

85 Proodeftiki Student Association

86 Proodeftiki Technical Schools

87 Publishers Trade Union – BASIN-SEN

88 Revolutionary Workers Union Federation Dev- İŞ

89 Socialist İnitiative (Protovoulia Socialiston)

90 Sol Hareket

91 State Workers Trade Union- ÇAĞ-SEN

92 Stop the War Coalition

93 SYKESO – Συμβουλευτικό Κέντρο Στήριξης της Οικογένειας- Advisory Centre for Family support

94 Symfiliosi / Uzlaşma / Reconciliation

95 The Management Centre of the Mediterranean

96 Third Community Forum

97 TDP – Social Democratic Party

98 Toplumsal İradeye Saygı Platformu (Respect to Societal Will Platform)

99 Turkish Cypriot Association for Democracy (London)(KTDD)

100 Turkish Cypriot Civil Servants Trade Union – KTAMS

101 TÜRK-SEN

102 Unite Cyprus Now!

103 United Cyprus Party BKP

104 United Cyprus Platform of Overseas Cypriots

105 United Democrats Youth organization

106 United Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot Teachers Platform

107 We want Federation Left Movement – Αριστερή Κίνηση Θέλουμε Ομοσπονδία

108 Workers Democracy – Εργατική Δημοκρατία

109 Yeşil Barış Hareketi – Green Action Group

