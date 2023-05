Omonia u12 Greens v AFC Southgate

Last game of the season and a win only would secure the League title. The boys started great going 2 nil up in the first 10 minutes but then a fortunate goal by Southgate meant we went into half time 2-1 up with nerves increasing by the minute. The second half though was dominated by Omonia and 3 goals meant we ended the game as champions!