With the final matches of the season played, community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd were celebrating success for one team but also waving goodbye to another team.



Jack Markou, Manos Manolis and Andy’s Under 12 Green team have enjoyed a very fruitful season. Weeks ago they were concentrating on cup runs which unfortunately didn’t yield final success. Having to make up many league games meant midweek games and double headers and the boys have risen to the challenge magnificently. Their last game of the season last Sunday provided a very simple scenario, win the game and they would be crowned champions. The boys started great and went 2-0 up in the first 10 minutes. That lead was halved by half time and the half time talk was about patience and playing to their strengths, which they did. Even though nerves played a part, the second half was dominated by the Under 12 Green. They added three more goals and at the final whistle, there were jubilant scenes as the team were confirmed as champions. It has been a fantastic achievement. Well done to all involved. After the match, chairman Myri said: “Congratulations to Jack, Manos and Andy. Earlier in the season the team lost their coaches and were in disarray. Jack, Manos and Andy took the reigns and completely changed the mentality of the team and they have now reaped the rewards Well done to all.”



While the Under 12 Green are at the beginning of the grassroots football journey, last Sunday saw the end of the road for Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White. After 10 years, the team played their final match but unfortunately could not crown it with a cup final win. Had they won they would have completed a cup and league double but it was not be as they went down 3-2. The boys played well and dominated large parts of the game with their possession based game but they simply could not convert this into deserved goals. Michael Mina and Igor Matos-Gomes got the goals with captain Sami Hristov named as Man of the Match. Even though the boys were disappointed at the end of the match, they have had a magnificent final season. After the match, Michael said: “It is understandable that the boys are very disappointed and down after a second cup final defeat, but they have been reminded that this game should not define their season. They need to remember they went a whole league campaign undefeated and ended it as champions; no one can ever take that away. It has been a wonderful season on and off the pitch. The trip to Cyprus was an obvious highlight; a memorable year where strong friendships among the players have formed. On a personal note, this also marks the end of my coaching journey too and I could not have had a better bunch of players to share it with. I thank them and their parents too. It has been an incredible journey, the end of an era. What a season. Thank you.”

Elsewhere, Ali Emir’s Under 10 girls played a team they played only recently and the massive improvement they showed was brilliant to see. The girls struggled to get a grip of the game for the first 10 minutes but the girls kept going and gave it their all and kept pushing. As this was their final match of the season, they ended the season with a celebration lunch together along with their parents where a lovely time was had. All involved are eager to go again next season and are already looking forward to summer tournaments and pre-season.

Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou’s Under 14 White ended their campaign with a 1-1 against the league champions. The boys were asked to put their heart and soul into the game and prove that they are a match for any team. Against a team that has been unbeaten all season the boys matched them in every department.

It was a real battle in the first half, with the Under 14 White conceding much of the possession, but staying compact and threatening on the counter attack. The half ended goalless. The boys grew into the game, were more competitive and took a deserved lead when another great corner by Andrew was flicked on by Andre, for Lewis to ghost in at the back post to make it 1-0 with 10 minutes to go. The match then became end to end, with opportunities for both teams. With pressure mounting the opposition saw a floated free-kick into the box which led to a headed equaliser and that is how the match ended. With only two defeats all season in the league they cemented third place in a very competitive division. After the match Kyri said: “We are super, super proud of these boys this season. They should all hold their heads up high. They’ve set their own standards and we look forward to watching them grow and develop further together next season.”

Man of the Match was awarded to Lewis who gave a solid and composed display at the back and scored a trademark goal.

