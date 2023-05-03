Ali Koca-Emir’s Under 10 Girls had another great game this week. There has been such a vast improvement since the beginning of the season and they are still improving every game. Last week there was more and more passing, plenty of positive plays going forward and they scored a great team goal today thanks to good link up between three attacking players. Communication and focus throughout the whole game is still something the squad is are working on but it’s getting better every week. Ali is rightly proud of the girls’ development throughout this season.

Jack Markou’s Under 12 Green are still in the running for the league title but have several midweek and double headers to play due to two long cup runs. The first of their double headers was played last week knowing that six points would move them into second in the table and above their opponents. The character, determination and focus was absolutely superb from the first minute to the last from each and every single one of them and they ended up winning both games, 2-1 and 3-1. The team has improved so much both tactically and in ability in such a short period of time. There is another game in midweek to look forward to with a double header which could be a potential title decider next week.

Both U12 Girls teams had a free week this week, so both sets of coaches, Sophia Karanicholas, Tony Styliandes and Jason Plysi decided to host a mini tournament. The girls were split into teams four teams of five. It was a wonderful day out and so lovely to see the girls across the Under 12s come together and integrate. The girls had so much fun and congratulations to the Green Team who won the tournament and to Alice and Aanya for their player of the tournament displays.



In the Under 18 category, there was Cup Final woe for two teams. Adam Demetri’s Under 18 Silver lost their Cup Final having put up a spirited display against a really good team, while Savvas Zavros and David Poncia’s Under 18 Gold also tasted defeat in their Cup Final but they too should be proud with the team’s performance. Meanwhile Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White played their cup semi-final. In a tough match against divisional rivals, the boys knew that a win would extend their season. It was a very cagey and very physical match but the boys prevailed. They earned the right to play their football and won 3-2 to set up their second cup final of the season. It has been an outstanding end to these boys’ grassroots youth careers and they can now crown it with more silverware to add to the league title they recently won. Both Harry and Michael are rightly proud of the team’s achievements thus far this season. The semi-final goals were scored by Noel Allen (2) and Andre Bacchus. Man of the Match was Stefanos Pieri who produced four outstanding saves to keep his side in it. Next Saturday 6 May, the Under 18 White will play the first of their two cup finals. The match is a 10am kick off and the match will take place at New River Sports Centre. Please do come along and support the team.

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.