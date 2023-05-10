Community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd are nearing the end of the season and there is plenty to play for, for many teams.

Jack Markou’s Under 12 Green kept themselves in the running for the league title after a double header with the current leaders. A tough match was expected as the opposition had already beaten the Under 12 Green 5-0 earlier in the season in the cup. In the first match it was the opposition who were again dominant, prevailing 3-0 to take all three points. However the second match was an altogether story as the Under 12 Green came out far more confident and thanks to an early goal they pushed on to take the win and three important points as they ran out 3-1 winners. It was an important win as it gives them a realistic chance of topping the division. With just four matches left the title is in their hands and if they win all their remaining games, they will be crowned champions.



Unfortunately Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White could not add to their league title as they lost 1-0 in the divisional cup final in a game they largely dominated. Chances were created but were spurned. The woodwork was hit twice and the opposition goalkeeper made some really good saves. It was not to be but the boys have a chance to end their youth football careers on a high as they are thorugh to another cup final, to be played on 21 May.

David Poncia and Savvas Zavros’ Under 18 Gold won their final home league match of the season 2-1. The match was a very good tool to measure their journey this season as they lost to the same opposition 4-2 very early in the season and during this match, the Under 18 Gold were very dominant. Interestingly, the sides meet again next week in the cup final and hopefully this victory will give them the confidence to end their season with some silverware. Goals were scored by Vlad and Nathan with Leo named Man of the Match.

Jason Plysi and Tony Styliandes’ Under 12 Girls played out the proverbial match of two halves. The Omonia Girls started slow and were on the back foot early on. A couple of great saves by the Omonia goalkeeper and interceptions by the defence prevented them from going a goal down. However, the opposition found a way through and scored the opening goal. The Omonia Girls regrouped and reorganised and they started the second half much stronger and pressed the opposition in their half for the majority of the game. They scored to level the game and continued to apply pressure and create opportunities. Several clear cut chances went begging and lacking that decisive pass in the final third the girls’ pressing left gaps at the back and they were punished with two goals scored on the break. After the match Jason said: “I couldn’t fault the girls for effort and desire today. They gave everything in the second half and were shattered after the final whistle. They were superb and I’m proud of them all. A special mention to the parents who I thought you were amazing. They gave great encouragement and support; they were our 8th player today – thank you!” Goal was scored by Ria with Player of the Match awarded to Dolsie who was captain for the day and led by example. She Read the game well, was composed on the ball always

looking to turn defence into attack.

Demi Shiamishis and Vas Soteriou’s Under 13 Girls came away with 2-0 win thanks to another assured performance, leaving them two games away from being crowned champions. The girls came out on the front foot straight away against a team who looked to stifle the Omonia Girls’ attacking threat. There were a few shots on goal but nothing really to threaten their scoreline. The second though was a different proposition as the girls pushed more players forward. The extra player led to the opening goal and they looked back after that and scored a second to seal the game. Overall the girls had to battle to earn the right to play and score and this was epitomised brilliantly by Player of the match Amelia De Los Rios who never gave up and fought for everything. Even their manager commented that “…they wanted it more…” two minutes from time. Andreana got both goals for her team.

Ali Koca-Emir’s Under 10 Girls played a friendly amongst ourselves last weekend to continue the great development they are showing. Ali said: “The girls are improving at an exponential rate, with communication on the pitch and confidence to make runs off the ball improving all the time and this makes me a really proud coach to watch and be a part of.”

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.