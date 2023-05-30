Community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd, has teams who are looking for new players to add to their existing squads for next season. Please see the accompany poster for details. The age groups in the poster are for next season.

Omonia Youth FC is an award winning, inclusive club that does not believe in using the word ‘trial’ when inviting players to visit teams. Instead, the club believes that ‘Open Days’ give prospective players and parents / carers the opportunity to decide whether Omonia Youth FC is the right club for them. If you are interested, please contact the managers in the accompanying poster and should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.