The Nicosia ‘greens’ beat the Limassol ‘yellows’ 1-0 with a goal from Iranian international Karim Ansarifard in the 85th minute, and win the second consecutive Cyprus’ cup.

Besides the trophy, Omonia’s victory gives them a ticket to play in the Europa Conference League, starting from the tournament’s second qualification round.

The fans of the “Greens” celebrated initially outside GSP Stadium and then the party began in the streets of the capital. The main part of the celebrations took place at the team’s club on Papanikoli Street, where the bus with the players and the technical team arrived to greet the fans.

Man of the match for the Coca-Cola Cup final was Karim Ansarifard, the scorer of the only goal of the game.