Officers investigating a violent robbery at Charing Cross Underground station are releasing CCTV images in connection.

At just before 6am on Sunday 7 May, the victim, an off-duty police officer, was sat on a bench waiting for a northbound Northern line Tube service.

He was then approached by four men who attacked him and stole his phone and his bag containing a laptop and a set of keys.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a broken wrist, a perforated ear drum and two broken teeth.

Detectives believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP either by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 102 of 7 May.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.