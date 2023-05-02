New Salamis Youth FC

U13’s whites vs U13’s

Double Header

A great atmosphere all round from parents to coaches and players, both teams played a very respectful aggressive competitive double game, end to end battles whilst the coaches also had a lovely coffee on the side lines, it was like a mini salamis u13 tournament where it was a proud event.

Well done to both teams, parents and coaches. Proud to be here New Salamis Youth FC, Accredited Club part of England Football.

If you would like to join us please message us here [email protected] Match

New Salamis Whites 1 Vs New Salamis Youth 0

2nd Match

New Salamis Youth 0 Vs

New Salamis Whites 2