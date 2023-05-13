The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven is a new Wham! release which marks the pop band’s 40th anniversary. It collects all ten singles that Wham! released in the UK (Careless Whisper, as a George Michael single is not included) and will be available across five physical formats, some of which offer B-sides and remixes. The audio has all been newly remastered from the original tapes.

The most lavish and expensive edition is the seven-inch single box set. This limited edition features replicas of all ten singles in a special carry case and includes a hardcover book with notes on each single and a cassette of bonus mixes. It also includes a metal key ring, postcards and a numbered certificate of authenticity. The box actually has 12 vinyl singles in it since The Edge Of Heaven is comprised of two seven-inch singles (as per the original) and there’s a bonus 45: Interviews: Fan club gift from Wham!

The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven is also available in multiple additional formats: 10CD box set, 2LP coloured vinyl, 2LP black vinyl, CD and digital.

This new release coincides with a new documentary, called WHAM! which is a feature length documentary directed by Chris Smith and producers John Battsek and Simon Halfon. The filmmakers have been given “unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive” including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews.

The documentary airs on Netflix from 5 July 2023 while Wham! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven will be released on 7 July 2023.